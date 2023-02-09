HitBTC Token Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and $829,582.08 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HitBTC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00445623 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,716.74 or 0.29519402 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00424547 BTC.

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HitBTC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HitBTC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.