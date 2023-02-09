Hive (HIVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $209.74 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $209.74 million and approximately $18.81 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hive has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 462,912,380 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

