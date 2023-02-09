Holo (HOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.31 Million

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Holo has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Holo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Holo has a total market capitalization of $358.79 million and approximately $20.31 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00443566 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.11 or 0.29382646 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00445561 BTC.
Holo Profile
Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Holo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
