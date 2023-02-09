Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Position Decreased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,302 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of Hooker Furnishings worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.94. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.58 million for the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Hooker Furnishings Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

Further Reading

