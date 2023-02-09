H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 19,426.59% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. H&R Block updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

Shares of HRB opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

