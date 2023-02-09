H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.535-3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

H&R Block Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of HRB traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.69. 1,766,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,360. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 19,426.59% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut H&R Block from a b rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

