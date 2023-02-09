HUSD (HUSD) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One HUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $29.77 million and $7,431.66 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00432628 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,279.51 or 0.28658037 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00447246 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD launched on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

