Hyman Charles D Purchases 70 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $218.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.44 and a 200-day moving average of $228.05. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

