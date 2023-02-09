IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.48

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.48 and traded as low as $17.70. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 2,720 shares traded.

IF Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of IF Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IF Bancorp accounts for about 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.81% of IF Bancorp worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.