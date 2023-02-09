Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ILMN. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.80.
Illumina Price Performance
Shares of Illumina stock traded down $17.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.50. 2,483,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,424. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.