Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ILMN. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.80.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $17.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.50. 2,483,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,424. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.50.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.