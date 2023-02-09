Immutable X (IMX) Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00004081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $509.74 million and $100.70 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Immutable X has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Immutable X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.