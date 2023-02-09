Immutable X (IMX) Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00004081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $509.74 million and $100.70 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Immutable X has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.