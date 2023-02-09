Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,862.24

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,862.24 ($22.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,953 ($23.48). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,940 ($23.32), with a volume of 124,274 shares changing hands.

Indivior Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,867.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,196.91. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8,840.91.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

