Insider Buying: Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) EVP Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) EVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $12,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,508.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Financial Institutions Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,065. The firm has a market cap of $376.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Financial Institutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 32.58%.
Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISI. StockNews.com cut Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group cut Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Financial Institutions Company Profile
Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.