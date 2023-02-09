Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 3.6 %

CDAY traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.30. 4,214,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.71 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 274,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

