Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Major Shareholder Sells 73,555 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Getty Images Stock Up 4.9 %

Getty Images stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.66. 232,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Getty Images

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.