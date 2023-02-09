Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells 128,864 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 128,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $242,264.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,106,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,520,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Barry Canton sold 149,554 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $276,674.90.

On Friday, January 27th, Barry Canton sold 145,907 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $265,550.74.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Barry Canton sold 158,748 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $274,634.04.

On Monday, January 23rd, Barry Canton sold 143,808 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $251,664.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Barry Canton sold 199,843 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $341,731.53.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Barry Canton sold 151,530 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $281,845.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Barry Canton sold 190,343 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $323,583.10.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $236,697.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $58,734.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $344,768.16.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 12,245,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,869,910. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,658,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at $52,022,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,185 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

