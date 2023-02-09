Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells 1,778 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE MLI traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $72.78. 308,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $76.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Mueller Industries
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
