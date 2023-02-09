Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells 1,778 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MLI traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $72.78. 308,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mueller Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,493,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $7,827,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Recommended Stories

