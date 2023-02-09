Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 90 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
NYSE NOW traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $463.30. 1,522,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,993. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow
Analyst Ratings Changes
NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.
Further Reading
