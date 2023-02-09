Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 90 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $463.30. 1,522,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,993. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,836,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

