Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.24-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.24-6.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $120.00 on Thursday. Insperity has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. State Street Corp increased its position in Insperity by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Insperity by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 552,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after buying an additional 24,236 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

