Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.24-$6.30 EPS.

NYSE:NSP traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.63. 321,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average is $111.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insperity has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $121.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

