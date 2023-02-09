Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.24-$6.30 EPS.

Insperity Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NSP traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.63. The company had a trading volume of 321,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,053. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. Insperity has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $121.75.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Insperity by 9.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Insperity by 115.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Insperity by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,253,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

