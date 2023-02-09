Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CTO Sells $670,300.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Rondoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $875,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Rondoni sold 1,170 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $299,520.00.

On Monday, December 19th, John Rondoni sold 678 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16.

NYSE:INSP opened at $267.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.87. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $275.16.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

