InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading Down 1.6%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 43,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 30,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The firm has a market cap of $10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.17.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 321.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

