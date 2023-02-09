Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Head to Head Review

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aethlon Medical and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 587.05%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

11.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $30,233.00 320.40 -$10.42 million ($0.78) -0.75 Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 29.77 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -1.27

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Intelligent Bio Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.09, meaning that its share price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -72.02% -63.91% Intelligent Bio Solutions -1,078.91% -106.09% -62.08%

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment is involved in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.