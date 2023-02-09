Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of SONY opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.64.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

