Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

