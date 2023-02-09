Intrust Bank NA Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($112.90) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

