Intrust Bank NA Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 103.8% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 377,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $109.93. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

