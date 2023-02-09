Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 0.5 %

CLX stock opened at $150.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.