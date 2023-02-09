Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,282 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ciena were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,861 shares of company stock worth $3,734,070 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

