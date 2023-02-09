Intrust Bank NA Sells 243 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. UBS Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $89.45 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average is $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

