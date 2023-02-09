Intrust Bank NA Sells 265 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of R. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE R opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on R shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.