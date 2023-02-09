Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 332,326 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

