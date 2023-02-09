Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oshkosh (OSK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK):

2/6/2023 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/20/2023 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE OSK traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $101.14. 142,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,248. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

