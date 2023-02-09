Invitoken Price Reaches $1.74 on Exchanges (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $77,991.40 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00007946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Invitoken has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00441684 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,426.81 or 0.29257929 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00447236 BTC.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

