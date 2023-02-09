IOTA Market Cap Reaches $637.26 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. IOTA has a total market cap of $637.26 million and $20.41 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

