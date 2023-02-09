iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$31.53 and last traded at C$31.61. 1,667,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,195,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.69.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.10.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

