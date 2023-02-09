Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.05

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $12.14. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 27,207 shares traded.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

