ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.19-3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion. ITT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.95 EPS.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $91.31 on Thursday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.