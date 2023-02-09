Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.79-$4.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.55. 912,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $163.56 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.72 and its 200-day moving average is $188.23.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

