James L. Welch Buys 2,000 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,493.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SkyWest Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $19.11. 526,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,478. The firm has a market cap of $966.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $847,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.