Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.03. 21,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 39,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

