JasmyCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $126.51 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $298.42 million and $126.51 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00436251 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,313.53 or 0.28898036 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00441879 BTC.
About JasmyCoin
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,599,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars.
