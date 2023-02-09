John Sakys Sells 1,000 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $184,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $441,399.00.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

MLAB stock traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.27. 53,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average is $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $953.03 million, a P/E ratio of -614.72 and a beta of 0.70. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $270.05.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $2,185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

