Joystick Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $18.98 million and $47,231.46 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00222830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002943 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08860816 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,049.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.