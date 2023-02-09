JUNO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $90.08 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market capitalization of $90.08 million and $505,495.58 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,020,696 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

