Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

KAI stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.70. The stock had a trading volume of 82,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $220.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kadant by 48.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

