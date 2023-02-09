Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Kadant Trading Down 1.4 %
KAI stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.70. The stock had a trading volume of 82,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $220.00.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.
