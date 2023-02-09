Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.64

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $4.41. Kamada shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 5,753 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $192.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.