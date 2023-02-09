Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.48. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 167,914 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $181.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 6,097.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

