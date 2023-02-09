Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.48. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 167,914 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $181.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 6,097.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
