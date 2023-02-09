Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Shares Down 4.1%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01). Approximately 509,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,302,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Insider Activity at Kavango Resources

In related news, insider Ben Turney sold 1,566,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total transaction of £31,332 ($37,663.18).

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project consists of 15 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 8,323 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of 5,065 square kilometers located in northeast Botswana.

